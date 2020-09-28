Brand new gameplay trailer shown at Tokyo Game Show for action RPG Scarlet Nexus

In case you missed it BANDAI NAMCO showcased a brand new story and gameplay trailer for Scarlet Nexus at the Tokyo Game Show.

Scarlet Nexus is a brand new action RPG franchise from BANDAI NAMCO studios where players will uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future, caught between technology and psychic abilities. Set in the 90’s inspired streets of New Himuka where strange creatures called “Others” ascend from the skies to feed on human brains. The brand new trailer features a mixture of cut-scenes and combat gameplay that players can expect in Scarlet Nexus.

The “Others” have a variety of powers including telekinesis as well as the ability to absorb damage. To combat this threat the Others Suppression Force (OSF) has been created.

Kasane is an orphan who lost her parents in the raid from the Others when she was a child. She was adopted into the powerful Randall Family and has become one of the most promising elements of the OSF after being scouted at 12 years old. She is now an elite fighting soldier, ability to master the power of psychokinesis in combination with her sharpened throwing knives.

Kasane joins Yuito Sumeragi as a playable character complete with her own skills and story.

Yuito has been born into an elite family which is part of the country’s governing forces. Yuito has grown up with a strong desire to join the OSF.

Both Kasane and Yuito will be joined by party members in their fight to combat the “Others”.

Scarlet Nexus has been written by Takumi Miyajima, best know for his work on the TALES OF series. The game will be available on Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC Digital.