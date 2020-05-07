Scarlet Nexus shown off at Inside Xbox

Bandai Namco have shown off their latest anime action game at Inside Xbox, Scarlet Nexus. The trailer shows off the various psionic,or psychokinetic, powers against some weird monsters referred to as The Others. The Others are a weird bunch made up of random bits and pieces and sometimes of animals.

We also get to see some of the fighting styles you’ll need to get your head around, a combination of psychokinesis and swordplay. Check out the below trailer for a nosey at the monsters and fancy fighting.