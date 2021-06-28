0 comments

Sega announces launch date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

June 28, 2021
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
 

SEGA has announced the launch date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles.  The game will be released in North America and Europe on October 15, 2021, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. Moreover, those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will be granted access to the game on October 13.  The game is currently available to pre-order on console and will soon be available to pre-order on Steam.

You can check out our “Story Trailer” and “First Look: Adventure Mode” trailers here:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Story

Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family.  This is a sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Follow Tanjiro through the story from the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human. Players can expect:

  • Exhilarating arena battles.  Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online.
  • Moving drama.  Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human.
  • Thrilling boss battles.  Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s mettle.
  • Original anime voice cast.  The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.

