Sega announces launch date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

SEGA has announced the launch date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles. The game will be released in North America and Europe on October 15, 2021, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. Moreover, those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will be granted access to the game on October 13. The game is currently available to pre-order on console and will soon be available to pre-order on Steam.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Story

Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. This is a sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine.

Follow Tanjiro through the story from the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human. Players can expect:

Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online. Moving drama. Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human.

