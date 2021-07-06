SEGA to show new trailer for Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba at Hyper Japan Online.

SEGA will showcase their latest trailer for new title Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles at Hyper Japan Online 2021. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles tells the story of Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer”. He will turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family.

About Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

The Hinokami Chronicles is a spectacular arena fighter that lets players relive the memorable moments of “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc” and “Mugen Train Arc”. Follow Tanjiro through the story from the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human. Players can expect:

Exhilarating Arena Battles. Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime. These include Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online.

Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime. These include Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online. Moving Drama. Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human.

Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. Thrilling Boss Battles. Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s mettle.

Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s mettle. Original Anime Voice Cast. The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.

Sega will show a new trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles at Hyper Japan Online. The event starts on July 9, 2021.

The game will be released in North America and Europe on October 15, 2021. Available to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. Moreover, those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will be granted access to the game on October 13. The game is currently available to pre-order on console and will also soon be available to pre-order on Steam.