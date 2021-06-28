SINoALICE celebrates 1st global anniversary with special event

SINoALICE, the mobile fantasy battle RPG from the mind of creative director Yoko Taro (NieR:Automata, NieR Replicant, Drakengard series), commemorates the first anniversary of its global release with a special event starting today via App Store and Google Play Store.

Earn thousands of free twilight crystals and unlock brand-new classes Alice/Proud Lion Half-Nightmare, Alice/Envious Serpent Gunner for Alice, and Gretel/Gluttonous Tiger Sorcerer. Win real-life prizes and pull from many special grimoires, including “Envious Royal Viper” and “Gluttonous Tiger Fangs,” during the two-week anniversary event.

SINoALICE Goodies Galore! Loser’s Grimoire

Once per day during the event period for up to 14 days, you can summon 11 times in the Goodies Galore! Loser’s Grimoire. Now’s your chance to get tons of weapons. Gather 500,000 and 3.5 million A weapons as a global community for a free SR x1 Guaranteed grimoire ticket at each milestone. You can also get twilight crystals for summoning other set amounts of A weapons, so summon up a storm.

Availability

2021/6/28 (after maintenance) to 2021/7/12 at 5:59 (UTC)

Requirements & Rewards

The more A weapons you gather, the more Twilight Crystals you receive:

100,000 A weapons and get Twilight Crystal x50

200,000 A weapons and get Twilight Crystal x100

500,000 A weapons and get Twilight Crystal x150 and free SR x1 Guaranteed Grimoire x11

1,000,000 A weapons and get Twilight Crystal x200

2,000,000 A weapons and get Twilight Crystal x200

3,500,000 A weapons and get Twilight Crystal x200 and free SR x1 Guaranteed Grimoire x11

Post a comment to official SINoALICE social media channels with your screenshot showing a summon result of only A weapons collected from the Loser’s Grimoire for your chance to be one of 100 winners of either a black (50 winners) or white (50 winners) Gretel T-shirt.

Get Up to 3,000 Twilight Crystals

During the “One Year of Terror” campaign, you can earn up to 3,000 twilight crystals (worth 110 grimoire summons).

Daily Free Loser’s Grimoire x11 Reward

All users will be rewarded for reaching each set amount of A weapons summoned in Goodies Galore! Loser’s Grimoire, up to 900 twilight crystals.

SINoALICE TIMES Reward

Twilight Crystal x500

1st Anniversary Login Bonus

Get Twilight Crystal x50 for each daily login during the event period for up to Twilight Crystal x500 total.

1st Anniversary Gift

Get Twilight Crystal x300 for logging in at any time during the event period.

1st Anniversary Missions

Get Twilight Crystals or in-game items for clearing various 1st Anniversary missions. Get up to Twilight Crystal x300 for clearing all missions.

1st Anniversary Eve

Use the “1st Anniversary Medal” distributed during the “1st Anniversary Eve” to exchange for Twilight Crystals. You can get up to Twilight Crystal x300.

A Terrifying 1st Anniversary Nightmares’ Tale Reward

Clear “A Terrifying 1st Anniversary Nightmares’ Tale” and get up to Twilight Crystal x200.

Campaign Period

2021/6/28 (after maintenance) to 2021/7/12 at 4:59 (UTC)

Get a New Class in the Spirit Event Another Alice

As a part of the 1st Anniversary celebration, the spirit event “Another Alice” is underway. Clear Verse 10 during the event period to get an all new class series Alice/Proud Lion Half-Nightmare.

You can see the Spirit Event: Another Alice Trailer here:

Availability

2021/6/28 (after maintenance) to 2021/7/12 at 5:59 (UTC)

New Class Series Available and STEP Grimoires

Be sure to check out the all-new STEP Grimoires Envious Royal Viper and Gluttonous Tiger Fangs. Alice’s new class Alice/Envious Serpent Gunner and Gretel’s new class Gretel/Gluttonous Tiger Sorcerer are now available.

See trailers for STEP Grimoires “Envious Royal Viper” & “Gluttonous Tiger Fangs” here:

In the STEP grimoires “Envious Royal Viper” and “Gluttonous Tiger Fangs,” one featured SR weapon is guaranteed on step 5.

Availability

2021/6/28 (after maintenance) to 2021/7/12 at 5:59 (UTC)

Special 1st Anniversary Edition Lammy Available

Twilight Crystal/Nightmare Set is available for purchase at the shop.

Availability

2021/6/28 (after maintenance) to 2021/7/12 at 5:59 (UTC)

1st Anniversary Power-up Campaign Underway

Daily events are all unlocked, with guerrilla and daily events costing only 1/2 AP. During the campaign period, all daily events will be unlocked. You can also play these guerrilla events and daily events for 1/2 the AP required. Here’s your chance to quickly upgrade your weapons and armor.

Availability

2021/6/28 (after maintenance) to 2021/7/12 at 5:59 (UTC)

1st Anniversary Special: Purification 1.5x EXP

During this period, you can earn 1.5x EXP for each purification nightmare defeated when purifying. Don’t miss this chance to rocket your rank.

Availability

2021/6/28 (after maintenance) to 2021/7/12 at 5:59 (UTC)

SINoALICE is available to play on Android, iOS.