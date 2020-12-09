Yoko Taro’s (the mind behind the Nier games) mobile RPG is getting a festive update, when the SINoALICE X-mas feast starts tomorrow. With daily login bonuses and a bunch of content to unlock, it’s a great time to jump into the fantasy world.

“Pokelabo Inc. (Subsidiary of GREE) and Square Enix are proud to announce the global release of the SINoALICE holiday event, X-mas Feast, alongside new, limited character classes available from Thursday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 27 at 5:59 (UTC). One day later, the 6-month anniversary of SINoALICE’s global version will bring new celebratory activities and rewards.

Defeat the nightmares appearing in event stages to collect candy medals. After, head to the X-mas Feast medal exchange and trade in your candy medals for rewards. Receive completion rewards by meeting certain candy medal collection milestones.

In our STEP grimoire, Starry Night, unlock new, limited characters donning outfits for the holidays: Snow White/X-mas (VA: Reina Ueda) and Red Riding Hood/X-mas (VA: Rika Tachibana). Each new character class features exclusive stories!”

I am currently downloading SINoAlLICE this very second, because what better time to start playing a mobile game than during a special event.