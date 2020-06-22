Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is coming to mobile game Union

Get your Keyblades ready, because Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is coming to the mobile game Kingdom Hearts Union. This new story content in the card based adventure follows teen Xehanort on the way to becoming the Seeker of Darkness.

“With over ten million players worldwide, KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ Dark Road is a single app that contains two games, KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross] and KINGDOM HEARTS Dark Road, both of which players can select from the app’s title screen. KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ Dark Road lets players uncover story elements from the earliest parts of the series’ history, as well as from KINGDOM HEARTS III. Players can create their very own Keyblade wielder and adventure through Disney worlds with beautiful and stylized art while interacting with a rich cast of memorable Disney characters. The game also features both co-op and player vs player (PvP) modes for players to play with friends and compete on leaderboards to win rewards.”

I never got round to trying Union χ Dark Road, but now seems like as good a time as any to get started. The newest Hearthstone expansion has been out for a while, so maybe it’s time to switch to some different cards.