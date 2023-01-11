Hearthstone Battlegrounds Season 3 starts on January 17th

Blizzard has announced that Hearthstone Battlegrounds season 3 will begin on January 17th, adding a new minion type, the return of a “warped hero”, and some Silvermoon and Scourge based cosmetics.

The developer revealed that there will be 32 new minions coming to Hearthstone Battlegrounds for season 3, which includes 16 new undead ones, and 11 new dual-type minions. On the official blog, it explains that “While the Undead revolve around death effects like Reborn and Deathrattle, Dual-type minions have synergies with two different minion types at the same time”.

Professor Putricide is also back for Hearthstone Battlegrounds season 3, and has a new Hero Power called “Build an Undead”, which lets you craft three custom undead through the game.

Here’s the rest of the main official information for season 3:

On January 17, Battlegrounds Season 2 will end, and Season 3 will begin. At that point, players will switch over and begin earning rewards on the new Season 3 Battlegrounds Track. Any rewards that were already earned from the Season 2 Battlegrounds Track but not yet claimed will be automatically claimed. The Battle for Silvermoon has spilled into Battlegrounds for Season 3! This Battlegrounds Track includes chilling new Scourge-themed, and fiery new Silvermoon-themed, cosmetics. Pick up the Season Pass to instantly get +2 Hero options at the start of each game, unlock all stages of the new Silvermoon Legendary Strike along the Track, and earn up to 15 additional Hero Skins throughout the Season.

Blizzard says it will be sharing more info on season 3 over the next few days, including minion card reveals, a deep dive into the new hero, a balance change and dev interview, and even more interviews leading right into the weekend. There will also be a season 3 preview event on January 12th from 9am PT (5pm UK) to 3pm PT (11pm UK) that will pit teams from all over the globe against one another, with a reward of 15 season passes for each member of the winning team.

Hearthstone is available now for free on PC and mobile devices.