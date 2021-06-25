Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 available now on Nintendo Switch

Activision has announced that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo fans are in for a treat with this faithful remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise, taking on-the-go gameplay to the next level.

As the fastest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game to sell 1 million units on previously released platforms, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 blends all the original levels, pro skaters, old-school tricks, a killer soundtrack with old and new beats, and more that gamers remember from the ‘90s and ‘00s with new, beautifully recreated levels.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch. Also available on PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.