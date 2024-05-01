Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero! gets a new “Master and Apprentice” trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero! called “Master and Apprentice” showing a fair chunk of Gohan, who has multiple appearances on the roster.

In fact, there’s just been ten new characters announced that join the roster of Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero! which brings the total up to 61 confirmed characters.

However, before we get into that new list, here’s the trailer:

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO brings back and enhances gameplay elements that the franchise has been known and cherished for, making battles even more spectacular, faster, impressive and authentic to the anime. Evolved features such as “Skill Count”, “Revenge Counter” and “Vanishing Assaults” have been added, giving chances for players to counterattack their foes, and add more strategy to their fights.

Here’s the ten characters just announced, then:

Gohan (Kid)

Gohan (Adult)

Gohan (Future)

Gohan (Future), Super Saiyan

Trunks (Sword)

Trunks (Sword), Super Saiyan

Videl

Beerus

Whis

Master Roshi

This comes not long after the March reveal which included Dyspo, Hit, Nappa, and more, who all join the 11 version of Goku revealed so far.

Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the game is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5. Here’s some of the key features from the official web site:

BREATHTAKING 3D FIGHTS: Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

THE GROUND WILL SHAKE: Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart’s content.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero doesn’t have a release date yet, but is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.