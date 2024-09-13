Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero reveals new character roster trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new roster trailer for upcoming fighter, Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero, adding fighters from Dragon Ball GT.

The publisher says that: “This new trailer introduces a diverse cast of characters from Dragon Ball GT, including Vegeta (GT) in his Super Saiyan 4 form, Pan (GT), Uub (GT), Majuub (GT), Baby Vegeta (GT), Super Baby 1 (GT), Super Baby 2 (GT), Great Ape Baby (GT), Syn Shenron (GT), Omega Shenron (GT), Goku (GT) in his Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3 and Super Saiyan 4 forms, and even Gogeta (GT) in his Super Saiyan 4 form.”

Check it out below:

Join Goku, Trunks and Pan on their epic quest to travel the Universe, where they will meet a wide cast of characters, until the epic showdown against the Shadow Dragons. Prepare for intense showdowns and battles in this thrilling new chapter of the Dragon Ball universe.

We recently had a chance to go hands on with Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero, and in our preview Sean said: “It plays fluidly and is great fun – it reminded me of the sort of game you would have been playing during the Dreamcast-era with a distinct arcade feel that I have not experienced since Nintendo’s banging tie-in with Dragon Ball Z: Sparking Zero creators Namco Bandai Pokken Tournament.

The full game features a ton of different modes as well as a frankly astonishing number of playable characters, meaning you could ostensibly play it for about fifteen years and still not manage to best it with all 164 of them.”

Here’s some of the key features:

BREATHTAKING 3D FIGHTS: Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breath-taking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

THE GROUND WILL SHAKE: Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart’s content.

Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 11th.