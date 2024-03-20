Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gets new trailer and roster reveal

Bandai Namco has lifted the lid on new details for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero including revealing 11 characters on the roster, and a new trailer that shows off details on the game’s mechanics.

The new video is a good three minutes long, and shows 11 characters that’ll be in the game. Check it out below:

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO brings back and enhances gameplay elements that the franchise has been known and cherished for, making battles even more spectacular, faster, impressive and authentic to the anime. Evolved features such as “Skill Count”, “Revenge Counter” and “Vanishing Assaults” have been added, giving chances for players to counterattack their foes, and add more strategy to their fights.

Here’s the 11 characters revealed so far, then, though the trailer is focused around “Speed vs Power”, so there will almost certainly be more to come, despite the fact that 24 have already been revealed (with no less than 11 versions of Goku so far).

Super Trunks

Master Roshi, Max Power

Nappa

Burter

Jeice

Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)

Hit

Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)

Toppo

Dyspo

Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the game is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5. Here’s some of the key features from the official web site:

BREATHTAKING 3D FIGHTS: Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

THE GROUND WILL SHAKE: Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart’s content.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero doesn’t have a release date yet, but is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.