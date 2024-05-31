DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO gets Fused Warriors trailer

Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer focusing on Fused Warriors in their upcoming title DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO. Based on the fusion of two characters, these powerful warriors wear powerful earrings called Potaras and perform a magic dance to allow fusion to happen. These characters will give players the opportunity to unleash their destructive side and harness an array of powerful skills and attacks, taking advantage in battle.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO has an incredible number of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations and techniques. Unleash the fighting spirit within you and take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on.

So far, 21 characters have been announced for DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO roster, and as it grows it will become the largest in the entire Budokai Tenkaichi franchise:

– Trunks (Kid)

– Trunks (Kid), Super Saiyan

– Goten

– Goten, Super Saiyan

– Caulifla

– Caulifla, Super Saiyan 2

– Kale

– Kale, Super Saiyan

– Gotenks

– Gotenks, Super Saiyan

– Gotenks, Super Saiyan 3

– Kefla

– Kefla, Super Saiyan

– Kefla, Super Saiyan 2

– Vegito

– Vegito, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

– Gogeta (Super)

– Gogeta (Super), Super Saiyan

– Gogeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

– Fused Zamasu

– Fused Zamasu, Half-Corrupted

Set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO is currently in development by Spike Chunsoft and will be making the most of this generations hardware to offer players incredible fights and dream battles. You can watch the brand new Fused Warriors trailer for DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO below: