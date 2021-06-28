Twisted II Studio and Feardemic join forces to publish Dark Fracture

Feardemic and Twisted II Studio have announced the upcoming, highly anticipated, horror game Dark Fracture. The game will be available in late 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, including physical editions. Feardemic has previously released titles such as Darq and The Padre. Dark Fracture is preceded by a short, free demo entitled “Dark Fracture – Prologue”, which has been downloaded over 230,000 times already.

Furthermore, on June 24, representatives of Feardemic and Twisted II Studio participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on the Reddit board of r/pcgaming. During the event, they announced the recently concluded publishing agreement for Dark Fracture, revealed their release plans, shared insights and answered questions related to the development of the game.

Set in the late 90s in a forested area of the Northeastern USA, Dark Fracture brings you into the eerie environment of a body farm – a decomposition research facility. You enter the world as Edward, a lonely individual tormented by a tragic past, whose only solace is in the medicine that helps him to get through the day. Edward is barely able to cope with his issues, which are only intensified by the solitude of his workplace. He puts on a brave front and dutifully wakes up for work every day. His routine serves as his only anchor, but deep inside, trouble is simmering.

Dark Fracture features

An Obscure Tale. Unravel the mysteries surrounding the body farm while trying to survive the inexplicable events happening around you. Trust nothing and no one.

Complex Characters. Dig deeper into Edward’s psyche and meet other employees whose intentions are anything but clear – are they friend or foe?

Otherworldly Exploration. Experience visions of a terrifying parallel dimension. But does that world exist, or is it all in Edward’s mind?

Decision Making. The decisions you make in the game will impact Edward’s fate. Will you save or condemn him? Make your choices wisely.

Sanity Meter. Your sanity is the key to survival. Disturbing events will hinder your progress throughout the game, sapping away your resolve. Do all you can to tighten the grip on your fleeting sanity.

Procedurally Generated Paranormal Events. On top of being varied by your sanity meter, encounters and visions do not always happen at a set moment. Expect the unexpected during each playthrough.

Survival Horror Gameplay Elements. Search key items to help your progress through the adventure, and carefully manage resources to survive. And don’t stay in the dark.

Physics-based Puzzles. Interact with physical objects and carry or manipulate them to solve problems.

Dual Wielding. By wielding two items at once, you can strategize the complementary usage of your tools and overcome any obstacle – or die trying.

Dark Fracture is expected to launch in late 2022. Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, including physical editions.