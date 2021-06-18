Vader Immortal Special Retail Edition launches today

ILMxLAB’s award-winning Vader Immortal has officially hit store shelves for PlayStation VR today. The Vader Immortal special retail edition includes Episodes I, II, and III along with a host of extra goodies for Star Wars fans.

You can view the official trailer here:

Ben Snow, Director had this to say:

“With this special release of Vader Immortal, even more fans will have the chance to explore Star Wars in a new way, using virtual reality to step into their own Star Wars adventure. I’m delighted that we can give everyone a chance to look behind the scenes at how we made Vader Immortal, with the concept art, character creation and thought that we put into making this a unique Star Wars experience.”

This special retail edition for PlayStation VR is the only version that includes several exclusive extras for fans, such as:

A digital artbook with unreleased art and insights into the making of Vader Immortal, written by StarWars.com contributor Kelly Knox.

A new behind-the-scenes video about the making of ZO-E3, your droid companion voiced by Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, SNL). It also includes special footage from a voice-over session, concept art, interviews from the creators, and more.

Two collectible physical postcards featuring stunning concept and key art.

Step into your own Star Wars cinematic adventure

Play as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself. The series also includes the popular Lightsaber Dojo modes. Fans can spend hours honing their skills with iconic lightsabers and more in Vader’s training dojo.

Created in close collaboration with the Lucasfilm Story Group, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Blade) and directed by Ben Snow (Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire). It features Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Big Mouth) as your witty droid sidekick, ZO-E3, and fan-favorite Scott Lawrence as Darth Vader.

Vader Immortal Special Retail Edition launches today. Available on Playstation VR.