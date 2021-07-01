AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative announced

Spike Chunsoft has announced that the sequel to critically acclaimed AI: The Somnium Files is on the way, and will be called AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative. The title was revealed on a mystery website which saw nine puzzles to be assembled. Once solved, the password ‘NIRVANA INITIATIVE appeared, along with a skull and countdown timer. When the time ran out, it revealed the announcement trailer.

The official synopsis reads, “Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered under mysterious circumstances. The left half was never found…until six years later, when it was discovered completely fresh with no signs of decay, as though the victim was alive until just recently. Now, newly-appointed Special Agent Mizuki and her AI partner Aiba are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings…”

Although no official release date has been announced, it will be coming in July 2022.