Cult favourite RPG Swords & Souls: Neverseen announced for Switch

Armor Games Studios and SoulGame Studio have announced Swords & Souls: Neverseen for Nintendo Switch later this year. Launching on August 18, Swords & Souls: Neverseen will be the first entry in the cult classic series to be released on a home console.

The original Swords & Souls game was the number one game on popular web game portals Kongregate and Armor Games. The latest entry in the series, Neverseen originally launched on Steam in 2019 and is a love letter to both the series and its fans. Neverseen, while still retaining the original’s iconic mix of turn-based and real-time gameplay, introduced significant improvements to the game’s mechanics and design. The game will celebrate its second anniversary on Steam this July 22.

In Swords & Souls: Neverseen, players are tasked with battling across the lands of The Neverseen in order to foil the plans of an evil witch after being shipwrecked by a mysterious force. In a unique twist on RPG gameplay, player characters are levelled up via varied and exciting skill-based mini games.

Swords & Souls: Neverseen features

Addictive and evolving training minigames to train your character’s stats.

A fast-paced blend of real-time and turn-based combat.

Face hordes of enemies across the Neverseen and its wild environments.

Tame pets and meet colorful mercenaries, both to fight beside you.

Vary your playstyle with six types of weapons, passive skills, and unique rings.

Upgrade your home and training grounds for stat and experience gain.

Buy equipment, invest in the local museum, go shopping, fishing and more!

Keep playing in the post-game endless mode with randomized encounters.

Online leaderboard to share your high scores.

A light-hearted story filled with surprises and humor.

The Swords & Souls titles are beloved by players worldwide for their digestible and approachable game mechanics. This makes Neverseen a natural fit for the Nintendo Switch platform, as it would allow a wider audience of RPG fans to experience the franchise for the first time.

Séverin Larose, designer at SoulGame Studio said:

“We grew up playing the NES and Super NES so I couldn’t be more proud to see our game coming out on Switch. We humbly hope that it will contribute to the joyful Nintendo experience.”

Swords & Souls: Neverseen launches on Nintendo Switch on August 18, 2021.