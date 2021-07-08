Poirier vs McGregor III simulated in UFC 4

In celebration of the highly-anticipated third bout of their trilogy, EA SPORTS and UFC 4 have simulated the Poirier vs McGregor III fight. At UFC 264 this Saturday evening, the two lightweights look to see who’s the better fighter.

Each one has beaten the other in the past. Conor McGregor knocked out Dustin Poirier in the first round back in 2014. Poirier returned the favour earlier in the year. Now, the score will be settled once and for all.

You can watch the Poirier vs McGregor III simulated fight below: