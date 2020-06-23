EA release ‘Deep Dive’ gameplay video highlighting new Madden NFL 21 features

Electronic Arts has released a video this morning that takes a deep dive into the new features coming to Madden NFL 21, including new Pass-Rush controls and authenticity improvements. New features include:

New Pass-Rush Control – New defensive line mechanics that make playing as a pass-rusher more responsive and more fun to play.

Ball Carrier Skill Stick – Two new moves that the skill stick unlocks including the side hurdle and the dead leg.

Realistic Open Field Tackling – Give defenders more control and a better chance of successfully tackling oncoming players.

Authenticity Improvements – New physics-based animation which will create more authentic moments when the quarterback is throwing under pressure and more.