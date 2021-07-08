Summer Strolls update coming to Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Thunderful Publishing and Megagon Industries have announced “Summer Strolls,” the latest update for their game, Lonely Mountains: Downhill. It’ll include a brand new update in the form of all new Daily Rides Modifiers in the hopes of switching up gameplay.

These modifiers for Daily Rides will take players out of their comfort zone. New trail layouts with the Changed Checkpoint Modifier provide new courses; The Better Flying Control Modifier will allow 720 tricks to be performed; and the Mirror Modifier flips the track completely.

Here are just some of the changes coming with Season 7 “Summer Strolls”:

Mirrored Mode – the trail is horizontally mirrored, challenging everyone who already knows all the trails by heart

the trail is horizontally mirrored, challenging everyone who already knows all the trails by heart New Obstacles and Short Cuts – new obstacles will keep you on your toe or allow you to use new and unexpected short cuts

– new obstacles will keep you on your toe or allow you to use new and unexpected short cuts Changed Checkpoints – checkpoints have been moved, removed and/or added so you need to find completely new shortcuts and routes

checkpoints have been moved, removed and/or added so you need to find completely new shortcuts and routes Unlimited Sprinting – Infinite stamina, so sprint as long as you want!

Infinite stamina, so sprint as long as you want! Better Flying Control – in mid air the player can rotate the bike faster, allowing some nice stunts

in mid air the player can rotate the bike faster, allowing some nice stunts Double Bonus – twice as many season points gives an extra incentive to participate today

Along with the Modifiers, beach life outfits and new accessories will be available. Beach, Sporty, Summer, and Neoprene are the newest outfits. There’re two new backpacks: Surfboard and Yoga Mat. Also, the Cap and Straw Hat helmets will top off your summer look nicely.

Lonely Mountains: Downhill is currently discounted on PS4 with 30% off as part of the Planet of the Discounts sale.