Lonely Mountains: Downhill free update adds new outfits and accessories

Lonely Mountains: Downhill has received a free update, Daily Rides Season 18: Bikevengers, which adds new outfits and accessories. On top of that, Lonely Mountains: Downhill is now verified for Steam Deck, and there’s a demo available for Steam and Nintendo Switch.

From strong saviours to totally transparent heroes, players looking for a powerful hit will find something for them as a reward for completing Season 18’s trials:

Battle your way down the hills with the Captain Mountain outfit

Blast off to victory with the Iron Velo outfit

Embrace the darkness with the Black Bicyclette outfit

Let go of the frustration with the Rage Quit outfit

Race through the slopes with the Quickrider outfit

Brace for impact with the Captain’s Shield backpack

Navigate those precarious corners with The Crash outfit

Stick to the trail with the Rider Spider outfit

Let the wind guide you with the Cape backpack

Be steady and silent with The Invisible Rider outfit

Daily Rides is a cross-platform daily leaderboard competition. Each day a trail will be selected randomly, complete with new obstacles and shortcuts. The four week season offers up a new theme with unlockable cosmetic rewards for participants. Do you have what it takes to dominate the new season? Get riding and see if you can rise to the top of the leaderboard!

Originally released way back in October of 2019, Sean Smith enjoyed it on Switch, awarding it a 9/10 score and saying “The game is arguably at its best with a set of headphones, handheld mode, just riding your bike down a goddamn hill. That means that despite a few little niggles, Lonely Mountains: Downhill feels very much at home on the Switch, and as such comes with our full endorsement, even if you haven’t already experienced it on another format”.