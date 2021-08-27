Blasphemous sequel announced for 2023

Team17 and The Game Kitchen have announced the development of a Blasphemous sequel, which is scheduled to arrive in 2023. Currently in the early stages of production, the game will be a direct follow-up to the multi-award-winning 2019 action-platformer.

The announcement also came alongside the reveal of Wounds of Eventide, a brand-new and free content update for the original Blasphemous that concludes The Penitent One’s first journey and unlocks the game’s true ending. Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on December 9, 2021, Wounds of Eventide introduces new bosses, areas, and items, and underlines the stark truth that penitence never ends… it only changes.

You can watch the Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide animated trailer here:

The Game Kitchen, said:

“We’re so excited to finally announce that we’ve started work on a Blasphemous sequel, the community have shown so much love for the first game and we can’t wait to share more when we can! New beginnings also mean new endings, and Wounds of Eventide is exactly that, it’s the final installment for the original Blasphemous and we hope people love playing the new content as much as we loved creating it.”

The team also shared a behind the scenes video:

Blasphemous is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Wounds of Eventide launches December 9, 2021 and a Blasphemous sequel will arrive in 2023.