Blasphemous 2 expansion “Mea Culpa” announced

Team17 Digital and developer The Game Kitchen have together announced the Blasphemous 2 expansion, “Mea Culpa”, a premium piece of addon content, which adds an alternative ending to the game.

The publisher says: “Featuring a new ending, new bosses, new zones, new abilities, new enemies, new quests and a new… New Game+, experience Cvstodia like never before in this massive expansion to Blasphemous II and become the wielder of one of the most powerful artefacts – The Mea Culpa.”

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Mea Culpa launches alongside the FREE True Torment Update. This update includes not just the highly requested New Game Plus mode but a host of other features too including the expansion of existing zones and new zone connections, new abilities, new enemies, new prayers, QoL features, accessibility features and much more.

The paid DLC, Mea Culpa, includes:

New Zones: Two massive new zones for you to endure their harsh winds and ascend their towering heights

New Bosses: Fight some of the greatest challenges and stare defeat in the face in Mea Culpa

New Quests: Piece together your sword and experience the power of Mea Culpa. Plus meet new characters along the way.

New NPCs: 4 New compatriots for your journey, will they accept their fate or will you change them forever?

New Alternative Ending: face some of Blasphemous II’s fiercest challenges.

as well as ways to grow the power of the Mea Culpa.

There will also be a free update, which adds the following:

Expanded zones: Choir of Thorns, Sunken Cathedral and Basilica of Ancient Faces have all been reforged with new challenges to explore and conquer.

New connecting zones: Quicker traversal between zones already explored so you can dash your way across the world faster than Sarmiento and Centella.

A new challenge: The Labyrinth of Tides presents a new challenge for those ready to face it.

New Game+: Totally adjustable difficulty options to upgrade your savegame from stronger enemies to deadlier spikes and lethal falls.

New enemies: Cvstodia’s denizens rise to face you, are you up to their challenge?

as well as a host of upgrades for the Penitent One, Quality of Life improvements and Achievements.

Blasphemous 2: Mea Culpa will cost £11.99 / $11.99 / €11.99 with a 20% launch discount running for two weeks., and it’ll hit PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GoG), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox systems on October 31st.