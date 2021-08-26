New Warioware: Get it Together trailer and free demo

With a new microgame extravaganza just around the corner, there’s a new Warioware: Get it Together trailer to watch. The new video shows off a bunch of microgames, as well as demonstrating how different characters will tackle different problems. If you’re as excited as we are for more Warioware, you should definitely check it out.

“WarioWare: Get It Together! launches on 10th September 2021 for Nintendo Switch – and this time, players need to help Wario and his crew play their way out of a whole world of microgames. For the first time in the series, fans can play as different characters from the WarioWare universe in a variety of game modes, including a story mode, a Variety Pack and online challenges.

Players can control not only Wario but also the rest of the crew, including Jimmy T, Ashley, 9-Volt and more, inside hundreds of their own chaotic microgames, all while using their distinctly absurd abilities to master each challenge. Share a Joy-Con with a friend and take on Story mode together or enjoy the mayhem from your own Switch console in local wireless multiplayer mode.

The aptly named Variety Pack offers a competitive party mode for friends playing locally using the same console. It’s possible to compete in microgames, as well as a host of other fun challenges, and work together – or not! – with up to four players. Players can even throw their own hat in the ring with Wario Cup, a rotating weekly high score challenge or in Ranked Mode with online leaderboards.”

If you haven’t downloaded it yet, there’s also a free demo available to keep you busy until next month. If you’re on the fence, or just unable to contain your excitement, it’s a great way to check out what the series has to offer this time around.