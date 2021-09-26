Podcast 461: Deathloop, Aragami 2, Tales of Arise

It’s just a pair of Adams this week to discuss all things Deathloop, Aragami 2, Tales of Arise, and whatever else comes up, frankly.



Will the pair discuss predictions for the Nintendo Direct that, at the time of being live, hadn’t happened yet? Maybe, depends if the live chat wants it. What will Adam Carroll have eaten in his week off? That’s a definite thing we need to know.

