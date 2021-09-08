Big news from one of the huge publishers, as Ubisoft Appoints Igor Manceau as Chief Creative Officer. After over 20 years with the company and a history with many of their major franchises, they decided he’s perfect for the role that includes a position on their executive committee.

“Today, Ubisoft announced that Igor Manceau, a Creative Director with more than 20-years’ experience at the company, is being appointed as its Chief Creative Officer. Manceau will report to Ubisoft CEO and Co-Founder Yves Guillemot and will serve as a member of Ubisoft’s Executive Committee.

As the company’s Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Manceau will be responsible for defining and nurturing Ubisoft’s overall creative vision and guiding the creative direction of its games so that they are accessible, irresistible, and enriching for all players. Manceau will work closely with stakeholders in all the company’s studios to include diverse perspectives and sensibilities that will feed the creative spirit of the group. In addition to Ubisoft’s creative teams, Manceau will work closely with Virginie Haas, Chief Studios Operating Officer, Sandrine Caloiaro, Chief Portfolio Officer, and their respective groups to organically grow Ubisoft’s owned franchises and identify opportunities to create new titles that can succeed in new or emerging game genres.

Manceau joined Ubisoft in 1998 as part of the business marketing team. In 2003, he became Director of Editorial Marketing in the Montreal studio, where he participated in the positioning and creative marketing for several of Ubisoft’s largest franchises, including Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and Splinter Cell. In 2006, he launched and led a team charged with concepting casual games, then served as an creative consultant for many titles including multiple opuses of Assassin’s Creed. Manceau joined Ubisoft Annecy in 2014 to take on the creative direction of Steep, an award-winning extreme sports game that developed a dedicated community of social players. Since 2017, as Creative Director of Riders Republic, Manceau and the Annecy team have leveraged technological developments and new player trends to create a highly innovative, massive multiplayer, open-world playground that offers a huge variety of competitive, co-op, and solo action and challenges.

“It is a real honor for me to lead and support the passionate and incredibly talented group of people responsible for the creative direction of Ubisoft’s games,” said Manceau. “We have some of the best creative minds in the industry at Ubisoft, and I’m looking forward to partnering with them to increase our games’ focus on innovation, quality and differentiation, so that we’re continuing to deliver truly memorable, entertaining and enriching experiences for our players.””