FarmVille 3 launches on iOS and Android today

by on November 4, 2021
Following on from the success of FarmVille 2: Country Escape and FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape, a fully fledged sequel has been released by Zynga: FarmVille 3 is out now for Android and iOS devices, including M1 Macbooks.

It’s been twelve (12!) years since the original game took the world by storm (admit it: you played it) back in 2009, and the art style has had a massive upgrade and looks like a cartoon, now. Marie is back as your guide, but Zynga says there is a fresh cast of newly animated and interactive characters for FarmVille 3.

Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga, had this to say on the launch: “FarmVille 3 immerses players in a visually stunning new FarmVille experience infused with the sense of adventure, social connection and farming spirit that hundreds of millions of fans have come to love. We warmly invite a new generation of players to meet the delightful new FarmVille characters and lovable animals who thrive in a gorgeous countryside filled with heart and humor”.

Zynga also sent over a list of new features, as follows:

  • Variety of animals – Collect, breed and nurture more than 150 breeds of animals, ranging from the mainstay chickens and cows to the exotic tigers and fluffy alpacas
  • Diverse farmhands – Meet 30 characters with handy skills – such as baking, fishing, lumberjacking and crafting – that will assist you on your farm-building journey
  • A living, breathing world – Control weather patterns with dynamic in-game mechanics to speed up your crop growth, catch more fish or earn more coins
  • Customize everything – Dress your farmhands in seasonal outfits such as a pumpkin costume for Halloween or add a personal touch to your farm, animal house or vehicle by picking from a plethora of themed design options such as modern or Victorian decor
  • Neighborly social gameplay features – Form your own “co-op” to exchange goods with other players and cooperate to win events and unique decorations

Starting today, players who download the game within the next two weeks will receive a special starter kit with interactive features to help customize their farms, such as decorative elements and the ‘Early Bird’ profile picture.

FarmVille 3 is out now for iOS devices and Android platforms.

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief here at GodisaGeek, I organise almost every bit of content as well as running our weekly Podcast, and being the lead producer on our YouTube Channel. That means I'm very busy and sometimes grumpy. Yay!