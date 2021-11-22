Podcast 469: GTA Trilogy, Halo Infinite, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

As we approach the end of the season for games, Halo Infinite has surprise-dropped the beta of it’s multiplayer mode, and the gang have been playing that a lot. Elsewhere, Chris White has been all up in GTA Trilogy’s business, and found it to be anything but definitive, while the first Far Cry 6 DLC has been very enjoyable for him.



Adam Carroll has rejoined the Xbox family and has thoughts on Forza Horizon 5, while Adam Cook has reviewed the latest Pokemon remakes. It’s a bumper week, again!

