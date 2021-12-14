A new Nintendo Indie World Showcase airs on December 15th

A brand news Nintendo Indie World Showcase will be airing on December 15th, here’s how you can watch it, and what to expect.

First of all, don’t expect news on the likes of Splatoon 3, The Sequel to Breath of the Wild, or anything like that. This is going to be around 20 minutes of indie games that are coming soon to Nintendo Switch..

There’s actually an indie world hub you can click here to visit. That will show the info you need to know, but otherwise, you can watch the show at 5pm UK time (6pm European CET) below:

Who knows, maybe we’ll get some info on Hollow Knight Silksong. There’s been lots of indie game demos released for Xbox recently, titles like Nobody Saves the World is looking great. Fingers crossed it’ll come to Switch, too. Don’t shoot us for hoping for some Silksong news, we don’t have any information other than hope in our hearts!

5pm UK time, tomorrow (15th December). Be there… or catch up later, it’s up to your really.