A Nintendo Indie World Showcase will air on Wednesday May 11th

Nintendo just loves to drop surprise announcements on everyone, doesn’t it? A new Indie World Showcase will be airing at 3pm UK time on Wednesday, May 11th, and honestly nobody really knows what to expect from this one.

The usual “Hollow Knight Silksong when?” posts and comments will surely appear, but really, we’re at the stage where we haven’t got a clue about any games being shown. The only other information about this Nintendo Indie World Showcase we have is that it’ll be “roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch”.

Nintendo has been on fire recently with announcements. First we got the news that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was being brought forward to September, then we got the even better news of a Splatoon 3 release date, and that the previous game’s DLC was going free for Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack members.

In a recent earnings report it’s also been said that Bayonetta 3 is still due to hit in financial year 2022, but that’s a case of “we’ll believe it when we see it” for most people.

It’ll be interesting to see if we get some news on the No Man’s Sky port for Nintendo Switch as that’s an indie. Likewise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge must be getting a release date soon, and potentially we could see more of Omori, Dungeon Munchies, or even Sea of the Stars. Then there’s Sports Story, the sequel to Golf Story which seems to have vanished off the face of the earth for now.

We won’t have to wait long at least, as there’s less than 24 hours until we can all settle in for a 20 minute showcase of some upcoming indies that’ll be aiming to set the Switch on fire, perhaps very soon?