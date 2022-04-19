One of Nintendo’s biggest releases this year has been brought forward, that’s right, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming early. Originally planned for September, the highly anticipated RPG is now coming on July 29th. With so many huge games coming in the earlier months of this year, you have to wonder what else Nintendo have coming this year.

“Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch is arriving earlier than expected! Originally announced to release in September 2022, the game will now release on 29th July 2022. In this latest entry in the long-running role-playing series, players embark on an epic adventure that tells a grand tale with “life” as its central theme while connecting the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games.

Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations join forces to learn the truth behind their conflict, and set their sights for Swordsmarch, a land pierced by a giant sword.

The new trailer reveals the background to the group’s journey in Aionios, a vast and sublime natural world, and reveals new details of the battle system:

– Battle with up to seven characters: Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the field. Players can control Noah’s party of six as well as additional characters they’ll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies.

– Class change: Noah is a Swordfighter, specializing in close range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their strikes. Thus, each character has their own class with their own strengths. Progressing in the adventure, players can change characters’ classes, creating a customised party.

– New Interlink system: Each of the tag-team pairs, Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion can make use of the Interlink system if certain conditions are met. They will then combine into a giant form called Ouroboros. Each Ouroboros has its own powerful move set, and deciding when to transform can be the key to winning a battle.”