Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed coming next week

Nintendo and Monolith Soft has revealed the release date along with a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed, the fourth and final DLC for the game.

It’ll be coming on April 26th, and is set before the events of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but will feature a cast that uses both new and familiar characters which Monolith Soft says will be “an original story scenario that connects all three instalments in the Xenoblade Chronicles series”. It will also include new mechanics for the battle systems, like “Unity Combo”, which is where two heroes can attack at the same time.

Check out the trailer, below:

On top of that, Nintendo also announced that the Pyra and Mythra amiibo double pack will be hitting stores on Friday, July 21st. Nintendo explained what the amiibo will do in the game, as follows:

By scanning the Pyra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronices 3, players can change the appearance of the sword for Noah’s Swordfighter class to match Pyra’s Aegis Sword. When scanning the Mythra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronices 3, the sword for Noah’s Swordfighter class will match Mythra’s Aegis Sword. The Aegis sword weapon skins can be used by all players meeting a certain requirement in the game. A software update for this will be released in future. Finally, Noah and Mio amiibo have been announced.

I loved the third game, and said that “despite any negatives I may have, is a complete triumph. It’s rich and engaging, deep yet accessible. It even tutorialises some of the facets of the series better than the titles that have come before it. A mammoth “tips” menu lets you refresh your memory should you get lost, but really getting lost is part of the experience. Remarkably, there’s still room to grow for the series, but really thanks to the combat tweaks and quality of life improvements, it’s tough to see how any RPG will better Monolith Software’s latest part of its opus this year”.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is out now for Nintendo Switch.