Slitterhead from Bokeh Game Studio revealed

by on December 10, 2021
Slitterhead
 

At last night’s Game Awards Bokeh Game Studio showed off a bizarre and unsettling new game called Slitterhead. The studio was founded by Keiichiro Toyama creator and director of Silent Hill. This should give you a pretty good idea about how bonkers this game will be. In the trailer, weird skeleton spider-like creators are terrorising Japan. Instead of being a survival horror, it looks as though there will be plenty of elements of action. It makes sense, seeing as though Toyama also made Gravity Rush.

Chris White

