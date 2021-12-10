Slitterhead from Bokeh Game Studio revealed

At last night’s Game Awards Bokeh Game Studio showed off a bizarre and unsettling new game called Slitterhead. The studio was founded by Keiichiro Toyama creator and director of Silent Hill. This should give you a pretty good idea about how bonkers this game will be. In the trailer, weird skeleton spider-like creators are terrorising Japan. Instead of being a survival horror, it looks as though there will be plenty of elements of action. It makes sense, seeing as though Toyama also made Gravity Rush.

Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think: