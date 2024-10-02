New Slitterhead info revealed for characters, combat, and more

Bokeh Game Studio has released a whole host of new information on upcoming action adventure title, Slitterhead, including details on the characters, combat, and a bit more besides.

First up we have information about the characters, so let’s get into that.

Anita : Working in a massage parlor run by the criminal organization “Golden Qilin”, Anita was always somewhat of an outsider among her peers. Although she has always been somewhat of an outsider among her peers, her recent colder demeanor has raised suspicions among the women around her.

: Experiencing homelessness and living day by day in the bustling streets of Kowlong, his only companion is a dog. Once a part of the glamorous world of show business, he is now reluctant to reveal how he lost it all. Michelle: The manager of the nightclub “Moon Flower”, who also secretly oversees a massage parlor. Known for her caring nature, she is highly respected by the women under her care. She has recently become concerned about Anita, whose behavior has become increasingly suspicious…

The above trailer shows off some Slitterhead gameplay, but we’ve got details on some combat, next.

Blood Weapon : A host’s blood can be consumed to generate a “Blood Weapon”, which is used by pressing the attack button repeatedly for a series of consecutive attacks. While in stance with the weapon, the player will be able to block most enemy attacks, allowing them to follow up with a powerful counter strike. However, blocking too many times will cause the weapon to break, causing the player to lose a small amount of health each time.

There are also “Edo Skills”:

Deflect All (active skill): Automatically deflects all attacks that can be deflected. Effective only when primed and focused on an enemy.

Automatically deflects all attacks that can be deflected. Effective only when primed and focused on an enemy. Angel Step (active skill): An evasion technique combined with movement. The player can attack during Angel Step, making combo attacks possible. And when focusing on an enemy, the player can step to the side then slip around to their back.

An evasion technique combined with movement. The player can attack during Angel Step, making combo attacks possible. And when focusing on an enemy, the player can step to the side then slip around to their back. Burning Edge (common skill): Reduces Blood Weapon durability to the extreme in exchange for greatly increased attack power for a short time

Additionally, Bokeh Game Studio has revealed that there are “intermissions” in Slitterhead (seen in the image above) which “hold the key to the story”. The studio adds there is a “diverse range of missions, from some focused heavily on combat with others requiring the player to stealthily move around the stage”, and after completing a stage you’ll see these intermissions where you can have conversations, enhance abilities, and change costumes.

Lastly the team has detailed a stage called “Mong Tsui”, an area where “not only the Slitterheads disguised as humans are lurking about, but even the ordinary inhabitants tend to be suspicious.”

Slitterhead is coming to PC (Epic Games Store, Steam), PlayStation 5, PS4, and Xbox Series S|X on November 8th.