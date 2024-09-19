Slitterhead developer diary shows inspiration for the setting

Bokeh Game Studio has released a developer diary video for Slitterhead, showing the inspiration for the “Kowlong” setting.

This is the first in a series of behind the scenes videos called “Kowlong Express: Bringing Forgotten Fragments into Slitterhead”, and the press release says that “the developer diary follows Slitterhead creator, Toyama as he revisits locations that lingered in his memories for decades and became the inspiration for the game’s setting, Kowlong”.

The team adds: “throughout the video Toyama explores the energy and dynamism that he was drawn to and a less controlled, more chaotic era that existed before his travels, both of which fed into his desire to bring the world in his mind to life in Slitterhead.”

Check out the ten minute video, below:

I must eliminate them…ALL… Set in the densely cluttered streets of Kowlong, filled with obscurity and chaos, this battle action-adventure game casts players as the “Hyoki,” an entity devoid of memory and physical form. His only motive is to eradicate the monstrous beings known as “Slitterheads” crawling around the city, disguising themselves as humans. Roaming the vibrant neon-lit cityscape, Hyoki must seek out allies among humans known as “Rarities,” infiltrate and track dangerous organizations, and engage in battles harnessing the power of blood. As the suspenseful drama unfolds, delve into the mystery behind Hyoki’s existence and the appearance of the Slitterheads.

The game will be getting a physical “day 1 edition” in the USA distributed by XSEED Games, and that’ll include a copy of the game, a CD of the original soundtrack (composed by Akira Yamaoka), an artbook with over 100 pages “filled with gruesome detail”, and a stick sheet. It’ll come in a “custom outer box”.

Slitterhead is coming to to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Epic Games Store, Steam) on November 8th.