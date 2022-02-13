13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim gets a new trailer as pre-orders for Nintendo Switch begin

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a strange game. Bad title, for sure, but it’s a superb experience. Mashing a few genres together, it tells a massively unique story in a visual novel style, but throws tower defence strategy gameplay at you when you’re not exploring the story.

In fact, it’d be a surprise that Atlus was bringing it to Switch at all if it weren’t for the decision that appears to have been made to bring every Atlus published game that wasn’t Persona to the device before eventually, maybe, hopefully giving Switch fans some P4 or P5 goodness (and no, Strikers doesn’t count). Anyway, my own petty grievances aside, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 12. Starting today physical and digital pre-orders are available, with a pack of bonus Art Cards as part of the physical edition pre-order.

Here’s a new trailer to celebrate the fact you can now pre-order on Switch.

Pre-order Packages

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim launches for Nintendo Switch this Spring. Digital and physical pre-orders are available now:

Physical Standard Edition Pre-order – $59.99

Purchase 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim from retailers now to secure bonus art cards while supplies last! Pre-orders will be available at the following stores: Amazon GameStop Best Buy

Digital Standard Edition Pre-order – $59.99

Digital Standard pre-orders are now available for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim from the Nintendo eShop.

