2K releases Rey Mysterio tribute video ahead of WrestleMania weekend

2K has today unveiled a brand new video celebrating the legacy of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio in his 20th year with the company. The WWE 2K22 cover star is set to team with his son Dominik against Logan Paul and The Miz at WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

His legacy has inspired wrestlers throughout the industry, and in the video, Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Sheamus, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Big E, and Kevin Owens all have something to say about the Luchador icon. It’s hard to argue with his impact on professional wrestling, and this video is a great tribute to the “ultimate underdog.”