Available now, Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia is the latest flavour pack for Crusader Kings III, giving you a new way to live out the history of Spain and Portugal through the middle ages.

The land is divided by language, religion and culture, but those with the vision to understand it see a land rich in opportunity. What if the energy devoted to squabbling over towns and titles could be focused on unity or coexistence? But vision is not enough. A strong hand, a taste for intrigue and a deft touch with diplomacy are all required. This is a question for generations, a problem to be solved over time. Only the patient and prudent can settle the Fate of Iberia.

Features of Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia include:

Struggle system: Entirely new system for historic conflict, available to modders and other content creators.

Decide the Fate of Iberia: Choose the path of conciliation or the path of conquest as you unite Spain or, alternately, agree to a peaceful division of spoils.

New content: Two new Legacy tracks (Metropolitan and Coterie), new cultural traits emphasizing special historical characteristics of the Iberian peninsula, new friendship interactions and duels over the chessboard.

New Events: Dynamic historical events related to the struggle for Iberia.

New Art: New character art reflecting Iberian cultures of the medieval era, new unit designs, new 3D models of holdings and artifacts and a host of new art for backgrounds, events and loading.

New Music: Additions to the soundtrack.

Fate of Iberia includes an update free for all Crusader Kings III owners that adds new options and features for all players. This update will add a new faction type to challenge your ruler, Heads of Faith that can be shared by different religions, vassal contracts for clans, and, of course, a new starting bookmark that highlights interesting Iberian characters for the 867 start date.

Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $6.99/£5.19/€6.99. It is included with the expansion pass and Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition.