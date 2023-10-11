Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persia is coming in November

Paradox Interactive has announced Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persia, new pack for the grand strategy title is coming on November 9th.

In this new pack (the final piece of content for the Crusader Kings III chapter 2 pass) , Paradox says “The tottering Abbasid Caliphate struggles to maintain its grip on the eastern core of its empire. Disputed successions, cultural disharmony and poor circumstances conspire to undermine one of the great realms of the Middle Ages”

Check out the release date announcement trailer for Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persia, below:

Inspired by the historical Anarchy of Samarra, Legacy of Persia uses the Struggle System to provide a new setting and new rulesets for the Iranian Intermezzo – a conflict that tests personal, cultural, and religious loyalties. Establish your own new dynasty in this cradle of empires – ending Arab domination over Persia, or steer the Caliphate through the crisis, strengthening the power of Baghdad.

Here’s a list of key features for the content:

The Iranian Intermezzo: The Abbasid Caliphate is on the decline, and strong-willed Iranian rulers are set upon independence and a new future for the region. Will you forge a new Empire, subjugate the faltering Caliphate for your own benefit, or see a resurgent Caliphate bring order to the region?

The Abbasid Caliphate is on the decline, and strong-willed Iranian rulers are set upon independence and a new future for the region. Will you forge a new Empire, subjugate the faltering Caliphate for your own benefit, or see a resurgent Caliphate bring order to the region? More Historical Flavour: New decisions, interactions, and buildings for rulers in the Persian region, as well as special content highlighting the importance of clan leadership and protecting the frontier regions.

New decisions, interactions, and buildings for rulers in the Persian region, as well as special content highlighting the importance of clan leadership and protecting the frontier regions. Changes to Iranian Cultures: New Iranian traditions include innovative Court Scholars, unique Men-at-Arms, and powerful new buildings to bring riches out of barren lands.

New Iranian traditions include innovative Court Scholars, unique Men-at-Arms, and powerful new buildings to bring riches out of barren lands. New Art and Music: Persian characters get new clothing, Persian buildings get a redesign, and the UI can take on a more Iranian appearance in this Flavour Pack. There are also 8 new music tracks, some cued to events and some to set the mood.

Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persia is out on PC on November 9th.