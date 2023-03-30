Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court is coming to consoles in May

Paradox Interactive has announced that Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court, the expansion for the main game, is coming to consoles on May 17th, 2023. This means the newest generation of consoles in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X will be able to have new ways to manage their courts, and build a historic dynasty.

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court is a major expansion for the grand strategy game set in the Middle Ages. Paradox says that “aspiring rulers and aspiring emperors will soon be able to accumulate artefacts and build new kinds of nations in one of strategy gaming’s deepest blends of politics, intrigue, and rich character-driven stories”.

You can check out the console announcement trailer, below:

Here’s the feature list, as per the press release:

Throne Room: Available for king and emperor characters, this is a visual representation of your royal court, reflecting all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

Available for king and emperor characters, this is a visual representation of your royal court, reflecting all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Hold Court: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgement.

Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgement. Grandeur: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.

Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests. Inspired People: Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.Inventory System: Commission and collect special weapons, armour and regalia to outfit your character and boost their skills and prowess.

Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.Inventory System: Commission and collect special weapons, armour and regalia to outfit your character and boost their skills and prowess. Hybrid Cultures: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography.

Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography. Cultural Divergence: Split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations.

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court is out now for PC, and coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X on May 17th, 2023.