Paradox Interactive has announced the date for the next expansion in the grand strategy game, Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments, and it’s coming to PC on May 11th, 2023.

It follows on from the likes of Crusader Kings III: Fates of Iberia which was released last year, and will add a new chapter to the game, with grand tournaments, tours, weddings, a travel system, accolades, and new clothing and designs, too. You can check out the new trailer for the addon, below, as well as the list of features coming with the DLC.

New historical armour designs from across the centuries, integrated with the new Tournament and Accolade systems. New Western Clothing: New art for clothing designs will show how fashions changed and evolved in Western Europe from the time of the Carolignians to the closing of the medieval era.

Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments will cost $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 (whichever region you’re in), and will as usual be coupled up with another update that’s free for everyone else as well. The DLC will also be available as a “Chapter II” bundle for $34.99 / £29.50 / €34.99, which adds even more content, including some that’s forthcoming, like the Legacy of Persia addition.

Crusader Kings III is out now for PC.