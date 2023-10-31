Crusader Kings 3 Console: Fate of Iberia coming mid November

Paradox has confirmed that Crusader Kings 3 Console: Fate of Iberia is coming on November 14th, adding more content to the medieval strategy game.

This announcement means the Crusader Kings 3 console version will be getting the DLC that PC players got back on May 31st, after around a five month wait. The publisher explains that “Fate of Iberia introduces the Struggle system to Paradox’s popular medieval strategy role-playing game”, adding “Participants in a historic struggle will have new rules and bonuses as the Struggle moves through phases of opportunity and challenge”.

Check out the console edition trailer:

On the western end of the Mediterranean, across a narrow strait from Northern Africa, sits the Iberian Peninsula, a rich and well-populated land that has been a battleground since ancient times. Its fate in the medieval world is now yours to decide, as modern Spain and Portugal are carved into many Christian and Muslim realms, each trying to decide the balance of power in their favour. Determine the Fate of Iberia in this new expansion for Crusader Kings III on console, coming on November 14. Over the centuries, your characters will have to adjust their strategies and plan new avenues of attack as competing forces in Iberia try to unite the peninsula under one ruler and one faith. If you prefer more peaceful strategies, you can negotiate a compromise that leaves the rich lands in peace, but divided among smaller rulers. How great is your ambition?

Here’s the list of features for the DLC:

Struggle system: Entirely new system for historic conflict, available to modders and other custom creators.

Decide the Fate of Iberia: Choose the path of conciliation or the path of conquest as you unite Spain or, alternately, agree to a peaceful division of spoils.

New content: Two new Legacy tracks (Urbane and Coterie, new culture traits emphasizing special historical characteristics of the Iberian peninsula, new friend interactions and duels over the chessboard.

New Events: Dynamic historical events, some related to the struggle for Iberia, and others adding greater variety for all players.

New Art: New character art reflecting Iberian cultures of the medieval era, new unit designs and a host of new art for backgrounds, events, and loading.

New Music: Additions to the Crusader Kings III soundtrack.

The PC version of the game is also getting new content in November, with Legacy of Persia hitting on November 9th.

Paradox says players should check their local store for prices of Crusader Kings 3 Console: Fate of Iberia, but the PC version cost $6.99 / £5.19 / €6.99, just in case that helps as a guide.