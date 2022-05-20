CircoLoco Records – the record label from Circoloco and Rockstar Games – has announced their Monday Dreamin’ Vinyl Box Set is available now. Monday Dreamin’ is a 5-disc collection of the first release in the CircoLoco Records catalog.
First heard in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners, Monday Dreamin’ features artists from every era of CircoLoco’s 20-year party history. These include Seth Troxler, DJ Tennis, Carl Craig, tINI, Kerri Chandler, Sama’ Abdulhadi, and more. The vinyl collection boasts box artwork designed by Toiletpaper and can be purchased at Bandcamp, No Soul For Sale, and select record stores worldwide.
The Monday Dreamin’ Vinyl Box Set includes:
Side A
Lost Souls Of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA — Revision Of The Past
Moodymann — Keep On Coming feat. CD
Side B
Luciano — Mantra For Lizzie
Side C
Jamie Jones — Laser Lass
Carl Craig — Forever Free
Side D
Deichkind — Autonom (Dixon Edit)
Adam Beyer — Break It Up
Tale Of Us — Nova Two
Side E
DJ Tennis — Atlanta
Mano Le Tough — As If To Say
Side F
Kerri Chandler — You
Butch — Raindrops feat. Kemelion
Side G
Damian Lazarus — The Future feat. Robert Owens
Sama’ Abdulhadi — Reverie
Side H
Seth Troxler — Lumartes (Extended)
Margaret Dygas — Wishing Well
Side I
Rampa — The Church
tINI — What If, Then What? feat. Amiture
Side J
Red Axes — Calib
Bedouin — Up In Flames
Monday Dreamin’ Vinyl Box Set from Circoloco Records is available now.