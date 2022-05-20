CircoLoco Records – the record label from Circoloco and Rockstar Games – has announced their Monday Dreamin’ Vinyl Box Set is available now. Monday Dreamin’ is a 5-disc collection of the first release in the CircoLoco Records catalog.

First heard in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners, Monday Dreamin’ features artists from every era of CircoLoco’s 20-year party history. These include Seth Troxler, DJ Tennis, Carl Craig, tINI, Kerri Chandler, Sama’ Abdulhadi, and more. The vinyl collection boasts box artwork designed by Toiletpaper and can be purchased at Bandcamp, No Soul For Sale, and select record stores worldwide.

The Monday Dreamin’ Vinyl Box Set includes:

Side A

Lost Souls Of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA — Revision Of The Past

Moodymann — Keep On Coming feat. CD

Side B

Luciano — Mantra For Lizzie

Side C

Jamie Jones — Laser Lass

Carl Craig — Forever Free

Side D

Deichkind — Autonom (Dixon Edit)

Adam Beyer — Break It Up

Tale Of Us — Nova Two

Side E

DJ Tennis — Atlanta

Mano Le Tough — As If To Say

Side F

Kerri Chandler — You

Butch — Raindrops feat. Kemelion

Side G

Damian Lazarus — The Future feat. Robert Owens

Sama’ Abdulhadi — Reverie

Side H

Seth Troxler — Lumartes (Extended)

Margaret Dygas — Wishing Well

Side I

Rampa — The Church

tINI — What If, Then What? feat. Amiture

Side J

Red Axes — Calib

Bedouin — Up In Flames

Monday Dreamin’ Vinyl Box Set from Circoloco Records is available now.