Rockstar Games and CircoLoco create new record label

Rockstar Games has announced the creation of a new record label in partnership with CircoLoco. The new label, called CircoLoco Records, is bringing together familiar names from the world of GTA Online and CircoLoco’s past and future in a brand new way. It will fuse the physical and digital worlds of entertainment to bring underground dance music culture to a broader audience.

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games released an introduction video for the new record label, which you can watch here:

CircoLoco is known best for their parties, club nights, and dance events the world over which have both helped nurture the careers of many of the biggest names in dance music, including GTA Online: After Hours and The Cayo Perico Heist DJs The Blessed Madonna, Dixon, Tale of Us, Solomun and Moodymann.

Debuting with a series of EPs featuring tracks from the label’s forthcoming first compilation album, Monday Dreamin’, CircoLoco Records will showcase contributions from some of the visionaries and icons from every era of CircoLoco’s greatest parties including new music from Music Locker resident DJ Moodymann, After Hours resident Dixon, along with Carl Craig, Luciano, Seth Troxler, and Rampa, as well as up and coming artists that point to the future of dance music including Sama’ Abdulhadi, Lost Souls of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA, Red Axes, and many more.

The first EP, Monday Dreamin’ Blue EP, will kick things off on June 4, 2021. Featuring new tracks from Sama’ Abdulhadi, Kerri Chandler, Rampa and Seth Troxler. There is also a new Dixon remix of Deichkind’s “Autonom”. Further EPs will release weekly in the lead-up to the full compilation’s release on July 9, 2021.