CircoLoco Records Monday Dreamin’ Debut compilation is out now

Monday Dreamin’, the debut compilation album from CircoLoco Records, is available now across all major digital music services. The compilation will feature in the next GTA Online update, with a special DJ mix version showcasing new interpretations of all 20 tracks from the album, compiled and remixed by Seth Troxler. This is the first project from the new partnership between Rockstar Games and global club culture icons CircoLoco.
The Monday Dreamin’ compilation follows the recent release of the acclaimed individual Monday Dreamin’ EP’s earlier this summer, with two of the tracks — Seth Troxler’s “Lumartes,” and DJ Tennis’ “Atlanta” — earning back-to-back Essential New Tune awards from BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong.
Check out the full track list below and look for details on a limited vinyl box set release coming soon.
Lost Souls Of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA — Revision Of The Past
Rampa — The Church
Moodymann — Keep On Coming feat. CD
Butch — Raindrops feat. Kemelion
Margaret Dygas — Wishing Well
Carl Craig — Forever Free
Dixon x Deichkind — Autonom (Dixon Edit)
Adam Beyer —Break It Up
tINI — What If, Then What? feat. Amiture
Jamie Jones — Laser Lass
Seth Troxler —Lumartes (Extended)
Tale Of Us — Nova Two
Sama’ Abdulhadi — Reverie
Luciano — Mantra For Lizzie
DJ Tennis — Atlanta
Mano Le Tough — As If To Say
Kerri Chandler — You
Damian Lazarus — The Future feat. Robert Owens
Bedouin — Up In Flames
Red Axes — Calib