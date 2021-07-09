CircoLoco Records Monday Dreamin’ Debut compilation is out now

Monday Dreamin’, the debut compilation album from CircoLoco Records, is available now across all major digital music services. The compilation will feature in the next GTA Online update, with a special DJ mix version showcasing new interpretations of all 20 tracks from the album, compiled and remixed by Seth Troxler. This is the first project from the new partnership between Rockstar Games and global club culture icons CircoLoco.

The Monday Dreamin’ compilation follows the recent release of the acclaimed individual Monday Dreamin’ EP’s earlier this summer, with two of the tracks — Seth Troxler’s “Lumartes,” and DJ Tennis’ “Atlanta” — earning back-to-back Essential New Tune awards from BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong.

Check out the full track list below and look for details on a limited vinyl box set release coming soon.

Lost Souls Of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA — Revision Of The Past

Rampa — The Church

Moodymann — Keep On Coming feat. CD

Butch — Raindrops feat. Kemelion

Margaret Dygas — Wishing Well

Carl Craig — Forever Free

Dixon x Deichkind — Autonom (Dixon Edit)

Adam Beyer —Break It Up

tINI — What If, Then What? feat. Amiture

Jamie Jones — Laser Lass

Seth Troxler —Lumartes (Extended)

Tale Of Us — Nova Two

Sama’ Abdulhadi — Reverie

Luciano — Mantra For Lizzie

DJ Tennis — Atlanta

Mano Le Tough — As If To Say

Kerri Chandler — You

Damian Lazarus — The Future feat. Robert Owens

Bedouin — Up In Flames

Red Axes — Calib