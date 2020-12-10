Brand new trailer released for upcoming Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has announced the brand new Cayo Perico heist coming to GTA Online, the details of which are outlined in a brand new trailer.

In the heist anything goes on the private paradise of Cayo Perico belonging to the infamous El Rubio. Rubio is the world’s pre-eminent narco trafficker and main supplier to the Madrazo family.

In GTA Online Cayo Perico is the nerve centre of El Rubio’s drub empire, but the island also plays host to his other great love – marathon dance parties. The beaches often see legions of the wealthy raving until the sun comes up.

For those outside the glamourous lifestyle, Cayo Perico represents the score of a lifetime to those who can find a way in. The brand new heist will be the biggest GTA Online has seen and will be available from December 15. You can find out more details via the official Newswire.