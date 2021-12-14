GTA Online gets a new radio station featuring dedication to Dr Dre

GTA Online is the game that just won’t quit. It’s one of those weird titles that you know is ridiculously popular, but you often don’t know anyone personally who actually plays it. Regardless, it’s getting a new radio station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos. It’s hosted by ROSALÍA and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca.

MOTOMAMI will be playing music from the likes of Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura, as well as ROSALÍA’s first single from her forthcoming MOTOMAMI album, “LA FAMA” with The Weeknd, tracks from Arca, and an exclusive song from Bad Gyal produced by The Music Locker’s own Keinemusik, and much more.

This is all part of the new update: GTA Online The Contract, which is coming on December 15th. You can check out a trailer for the latest GTA Online story, below:

Two existing stations also get a major overhaul. On Radio Los Santos, Big Boy drops a stack of exclusive new music including tracks from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs featuring Pusha T, TiaCorine produced by Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Offset, Mozzy featuring YG, alongside music from Saweetie, Future, Tyler, The Creator, Kodak Black and others. Big Boy also enlists Mike Dean and ScHoolboy Q for special cameos on the station.

GTA Online: more radio station updates

Also premiering on Radio Los Santos is the lead single from an upcoming EP on CircoLoco Records; “Let’s Get It,” the brand-new track from ScHoolboy Q produced by Nez. In addition to the new track hitting the radio, a new Nez house banger also featured on the EP, “You Wanna” can be found on an official CircoLoco Records USB collectible, in addition to second USB featuring “Let’s Get it.” The EP’s third track, “Freaks” by Nez featuring Moodymann and Gangsta Boo is featured in “Kenny’s Backyard Boogie Mix” of last summer’s Los Santos Tuners update. All three tracks can be heard exclusively within GTA Online until the EP releases on CircoLoco Records early in the new year.

On West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre’s illustrious career with “Dre Day” — a takeover featuring classic Dr. Dre cuts such as “The Next Episode,” and his work with legends such as 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and JAY-Z, alongside call-ins from some of Dre’s friends and collaborators.

And West Coast legend Dam Funk provides the score with his fresh take on the classic g-funk sound for Los Santos, all debuting as part of the latest story within GTA Online, The Contract.

GTA Online is available now.