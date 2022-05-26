They Always Run coming to PlayStation in June

Alawar Games has today announced that their “space-western” 2D platformer They Always Run will be coming to PlayStation in June 2022. Already available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, the story followers Aiden, a three-armed mutant who collects the most dangerous bounties in the galaxy.

They Always Run features hand-drawn animation and a dynamic lighting system, with plenty of combat opportunities involving CQC, counterattacks, and lots of guns. Upgrade your space station devices, travel to various planets across the galaxy, and earn money collecting valuable information to hunt down bounties.