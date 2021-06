With the biggest gaming event of the year in full swing, there were loads of trailers during the PC Gaming Show E3 announcements. Brand new games, updates, gameplay presentations, and more were on full show. We’ve got them all below for you to enjoy.

Naraka: Bladepoint

Killing Floor 2



Dodgeball Academia

Jurassic World Evolution 2



Chivalry 2



Rawmen

They Always Run

The Wandering Village



Orcs Must Die! 3

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Lumberhill



Gigabash



Ixion

Lemnis Gate

Mech Warrior 5



Next Space Rebels

Wartales

PC Gaming Show E3 announcements: Far: Changing Tides

Hello Neighbor 2



Lakeberg Legacies

Eve Academy



Death Trash



Silt

Soilstice

Arboria

Warhammer Chaos Gate



Tinykin

Chernobylite

Sacrifice

Icarus

Mechajammer

Songs of Conquest

Citizen Sleeper

Project Warlock 2