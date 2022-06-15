GoldenEra, a documentary celebrating GoldenEye 007, releasing soon

GoldenEra, a brand new documentary focusing on the untold story of the creation of GoldenEye 007, is set to release on June 27. The film is set to release on Altitude.film and other digital platforms in the UK and Ireland, and will see director Drew Roller interview various members of the original development team, “filled with fascinating insights, insider details and a thorough look at GoldenEye 007’s legacy.”

For those that were lucky enough to live around the time GoldenEye007 was released, it became one of the biggest and most played first-person shooters of the era. It’s impact on writers, developers, and even players was huge, and the documentary intends to highlight how important it was, and still is. All the way back in 1997, Rare were given the James Bond license, but nobody was prepared for just how iconic it would become.

“GoldenEye 007 wasn’t just an obsession for me in the late 1990s; it inspired my career, and continues to influence me to this day,” said Roller, who has also worked as a software designer, writer, editor, music video producer and commercial director. “And it didn’t just influence who I am – through speaking to so many game industry experts, it’s clear it informed a lot of other careers. And perhaps moreso, the game went on to shape titles that have become phenomena of popular culture, such as Call of Duty and Halo. Equally, GoldenEye 007 introduced design conventions now standard in countless successful titles. When you play a game today, there’s almost certainly some GoldenEye 007 DNA in there. That’s what makes this story so important to tell.”

“It was sheer strength of passion and devotion that drove Drew and his small team to make this truly special piece of filmmaking – and for this reason we’re thrilled to release GoldenEra on June 27,” added an Altitude spokesperson. “Drew’s documentary is a captivating snapshot of a perfect storm and offers unique behind-the-scenes insights into the seminal game’s creation and legacy.”

GoldenEra essentially reveals how creative freedom and raw talent brought the world of James Bond to life by Rare, at a time when technology was been pushed to new levels in the gaming world. It sounds like it’ll make a lot of fans happy, especially those that still have a lot of love for one of the greatest games of all time.